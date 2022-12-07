3 students taken to hospital after report of possible overdose at middle school in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three students were taken to a hospital Wednesday after a possible overdose at a middle school in Moreno Valley, officials said.

Firefighter-paramedics responded about noon to a report of a possible overdose of an unknown substance at Sunnymead Middle School on Eucalyptus Ave, a spokesperson for Cal Fire Riverside said.

A spokesperson for the Moreno Valley School District described the matter as a "medical incident."

Four students were evaluated at the scene, according to Cal Fire. Three of them were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Due to the presence of emergency vehicles on campus, parents of the school's students were made aware of the incident via a mass notification, the school district spokesperson said.

At least 10 students treated for possible cannabis overdose at Van Nuys Middle School, officials say

Last week, at least 10 Los Angeles students were treated for what officials described as a medical emergency after the students possibly ingested cannabis edibles.

Those students, between 12 and 15 years old, were in mild to moderate distress at Van Nuys Middle School around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Seven of them were taken to pediatric medical centers.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said the overdoses were possibly from edible cannabis products and investigators were trying to determine whether all of the students got the substances from the same source.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.