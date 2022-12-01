At least 7 students treated for medical emergency, possible overdoses, at Van Nuys Middle School

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least seven students were treated following what officials called a medical emergency at Van Nuys Middle School Thursday morning.

Authorities received an initial call of possible overdoses at the school around 10:30 a.m., but the Los Angeles Fire Department has not confirmed that they were in fact treating overdose victims. At least four of them have been transported to the hospital.

Those being treated for the unspecified medical emergency are between the ages of 12 and 15.

The LAFD said there is the potential for eight victims.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.