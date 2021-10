Los Angeles ranked worst city for mosquitoes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Get that repellent ready - Los Angeles is now ranked the worst city when it comes to mosquitoes.According to rankings from pest control company Orkin , L.A. has unseated Atlanta, which held the top spot on that list for several years in a row.Rounding out the top five on that list were Washington D.C., Dallas and Chicago.Three other cities on the West Coast also broke into the list this year: Seattle, San Diego and Fresno.Mosquitoes become more active when temperatures reach over 68 degrees, according to the company. Their breeding season can start as early as May and last through September.