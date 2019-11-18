Hart District schools reopen, Saugus High remains closed in wake of shooting

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Saugus High School remains closed for another two weeks as other students from the William S. Hart Union High School District return to class Monday.

All schools in the district were closed Friday following the shooting on the Saugus High School campus on Nov. 14.

Two students were killed and three other teens were wounded in the shooting.

The suspect shot himself in the head and died the next day.

MORE: Thousands honor victims of Santa Clarita shooting at vigil

Saugus High will be closed until Dec. 2, but the district will allow students starting on Tuesday to retrieve their belongings.

Emotional support will also be offered in the form of counseling and other activities.

The 15 remaining schools in the district reopen Monday.

An emotional vigil held Sunday remembered the two teenagers killed in the shooting, 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says it has investigated a number of online threats made against schools in the district. None of the threats are believed to be credible.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
saugussanta claritalos angeles countyschool shootingfatal shootinggun violence
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Vigil honors victims of Saugus High School shooting
Driver arrested after 2 teenage brothers killed in Winnetka crash
Student, 17, arrested for alleged threat against Riverside school
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to CA 'mass casualty' shooting
7 workers fired after brawl at Wisconsin Popeyes caught on camera
Security in Mexico City tight for Chargers-Chiefs MNF game
Show More
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of taxi driver in DTLA
Santa Ana motorcycle officer injured after crash
2 killed, 3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Fwy. in El Monte
Democratic presidential candidates participate in CSULA forum
Mexico City traffic and air quality are worse than LA
More TOP STORIES News