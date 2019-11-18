Hart District schools reopen, Saugus High remains closed in wake of shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Saugus High School remains closed for another two weeks as other students from the William S. Hart Union High School District return to class Monday.
All schools in the district were closed Friday following the shooting on the Saugus High School campus on Nov. 14.
Two students were killed and three other teens were wounded in the shooting.
The suspect shot himself in the head and died the next day.
Saugus High will be closed until Dec. 2, but the district will allow students starting on Tuesday to retrieve their belongings.
Emotional support will also be offered in the form of counseling and other activities.
The 15 remaining schools in the district reopen Monday.
An emotional vigil held Sunday remembered the two teenagers killed in the shooting, 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says it has investigated a number of online threats made against schools in the district. None of the threats are believed to be credible.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown.
