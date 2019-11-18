Saugus Strong: Thousands honor victims of Santa Clarita shooting at vigil

Two students were killed and three other teens were wounded in the shooting on Nov. 14.
The suspect shot himself in the head and died the next day.
Central Park has become a gathering place for those wishing to remember the victims. Balloons in school colors, flowers, stuffed animals and other items have been left at the park to remember them.
Several thousand people attending a vigil at Central Park in #SantaClarita. The community remembering the victims of the tragedy at Saugus High @ABC7 #SaugusHighShooting pic.twitter.com/kOMmDqOLQT— Amy Powell (@abc7amy) November 18, 2019
Saugus High School is expected to remain closed until Dec. 2. Other schools in the district will reopen Monday.
The tragedy has hit many hard throughout the region.
"I have many friends at Saugus high school. It's tragic that this happened here," said Savannah Herrera, a Valencia High student. "We need to stop this because it has a huge impact. We can't be losing lives."
In the meantime, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says it has investigated a number of online threats made against schools in the district. None of the threats are believed to be credible.