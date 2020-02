EMBED >More News Videos Matthew Mauser reflected on the memory of his late wife Christina Mauser, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial service was held Saturday for Sarah and Payton Chester, two of the nine victims of the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant.The private ceremony was held at Saint Margaret's Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano where she was a student.Thirteen-year-old Payton played basketball with Kobe's daughter, Gianna, one of the other victims of the crash.Her mother, Sarah, sat on the Board of Trustees at the school.