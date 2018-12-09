Mother, teen daughter killed in Monrovia were strangled, coroner says

Authorities surrounded an apartment complex in Monrovia, where a mom and her teen daughter were found dead. (KABC)

MONROVIA, Calif. --
Coroner's officials say a woman and her teenage daughter found dead in an apartment east of Los Angeles were strangled, and the girl also suffered head trauma.

The bodies of 41-year-old Cecilia Meza and 17-year-old Kelsey Meza were discovered Dec. 5 when police in Monrovia were asked to check on them after the girl had missed several days of school.

Their suspected killer remains at large Sunday. Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say Nimrod Perez Guerrero should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Investigators say the 33-year-old had an on-again, off-again relationship with the woman. Detectives haven't identified a possible motive.

Officials say the suspect may be driving a gray 2014 Toyota RAV4.
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationwoman killeddouble homicideinvestigationteenagerMonroviaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
