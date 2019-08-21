Mother named as person of interest after 2 daughters, ages 4 months and 14 years, found dead at Ontario home

By and ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman has been named as a person of interest after her two daughters, ages 4 months and 14 years old, were both were found dead and the mother was discovered unresponsive in an Ontario home, police said.

The incident was reported Tuesday afternoon at a house in the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street, where the girls were located in the garage. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their mother was transported to a hospital in stable condition. She has not been publicly identified.

The cause of the death of the young victims was not immediately disclosed. The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Police Sgt. Bill Russell described first responders' reaction to the the grim discovery.

"They're administering CPR to an infant and to a teenager. And so, especially knowing that those efforts were unsuccessful, (it) just was heavy on everybody's hearts and minds," Russell said. "And it can be really traumatizing for our officers as well as our dispatchers who have to listen to these things unfolded over the phones sometimes. It can be very traumatizing, and it's tough on them too."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariosan bernardino countychild deathhomicide investigationhomicidesuspicious deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nazi video scandal at O.C. school widens with new footage
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South LA
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
VIDEO: Fresno police officer punches teen multiple times
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Out-of-state students flocking to California colleges
Manhattan Beach 'emoji house' on sale for $1.7 million
Show More
Bound teen was being taken to rehab by father, police say
7th grader donates $15,000 to St. Jude
3 arrested after high-speed chase from Hollywood to Castaic
Man files sexual abuse lawsuit against Jehovah's Witnesses
Hidden camera case: Former city employee pleads no contest
More TOP STORIES News