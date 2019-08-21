Mother named as person of interest after 2 daughters, ages 4 months and 14 years, found dead at Ontario home

UPDATE: OPD Officers responded to discover 2 deceased children. 1 adult has been transported to the hospital. Detectives have yet to determine the cause of death.The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the neighborhood. Please stay out of area. Details to follow. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) August 21, 2019

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman has been named as a person of interest after her two daughters, ages 4 months and 14 years old, were both were found dead and the mother was discovered unresponsive in an Ontario home, police said.The incident was reported Tuesday afternoon at a house in the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street, where the girls were located in the garage. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.Their mother was transported to a hospital in stable condition. She has not been publicly identified.The cause of the death of the young victims was not immediately disclosed. The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Ontario Police Department.Police Sgt. Bill Russell described first responders' reaction to the the grim discovery."They're administering CPR to an infant and to a teenager. And so, especially knowing that those efforts were unsuccessful, (it) just was heavy on everybody's hearts and minds," Russell said. "And it can be really traumatizing for our officers as well as our dispatchers who have to listen to these things unfolded over the phones sometimes. It can be very traumatizing, and it's tough on them too."