Mother who abandoned boy at Union Station ID'd, jailed on $100K bond

The mother of a 7-year-old boy abandoned at Union Station is now in jail on $100,000 bond. (KABC)

The mother of a 7-year-old boy abandoned at Union Station is now in jail on $100,000 bond.

Police said 31-year-old Dava Webster was seen on surveillance video with the boy, and then she was seen leaving without him Wednesday evening.

When Webster returned to Union Station on Thursday afternoon, she was taken into custody by officers.

Investigators said they're still trying to figure out why this happened. The boy has since been reunited with other family members.

Authorities said Webster could face charges including child abandonment or child neglect.

LAPD said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the child or his parents, you're urged to contact the LAPD Transit Services Division at (213) 922-1410. You can also call 1-877-LAPD-24-7.
