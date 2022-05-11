Community & Events

Glam squad pampers moms battling cancer with makeovers in Boyle Heights on Día De Las Madres

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Tuesday, it was a special celebration for moms at White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights. A mariachi serenaded moms, businesses brought food and a volunteer glam squad did makeovers on moms who are battling cancer or are cancer survivors. It was all in honor of May 10, which is Mother's Day in countries like Mexico and El Salvador.

"It's my first time coming to this event and it's very soothing experience getting pampered by all of these people and making me feel beautiful," said Maria Luisa Espinoza, a breast cancer patient.

Espinoza was among the many moms that were pampered. Espinosa said she was diagnosed with cancer last year. She's a single mother of two.



"It was very hard to take in. You hear a lot of negative things throughout this whole process. But you get to learn as well," Espinoza said.

Espinosa said she's grateful for this new community she found through the event. It was put together by Isabel Guillen and her organization Chavelyta's Pink Hood. Guillen is a cancer survivor and knows the feeling of getting makeovers while battling the disease.

"I lost my eyebrows, I lost my hair, my lashes. So I always looked sick. But those days when I was able to get pampered and made over, the ladies here would say 'how beautiful you have a lot of support.' So that really pushed to do something for them," Guillen said.

"Celebrating this day, especially this day that for us as Mexicans it is very important,"said Laura Aguilar, a breast cancer patient who got pampered. "It's amazing what they do. I already told them in the future I want to help."

To connect with Guillen and help the cause click here.

