Motorcycle rider leads CHP on high-speed chase from OC to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcycle rider led police on a wild high-speed chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties on Wednesday, at one point riding over railroad tracks to try to escape.The railroad move didn't work in the long run, as he wiped out and then tried to run away before CHP officers caught up and took him into custody as he tried to hide in a residential neighborhood.The chase started in Buena Park just after 9 p.m. when officers tried to pull over a motorcycle rider for speeding.He took off and they began chasing him, heading at high speeds west on the 91 Freeway through Cerritos and then into the Paramount and Compton areas. Eventually he headed south on the 110 and then jumped onto the northbound 405.The Harley-Davidson, at times appearing wobbly, hit speeds of nearly 100 mph as he weaved in and out of freeway traffic, with CHP officers managing to stay close behind.Eventually he exited in the Inglewood area and then brought the bike onto railroad tracks in the hopes that the CHP cruisers could not follow him.He continued on the tracks for less than a mile, almost wiping out but then managing to regain his control. Eventually the bike fell down and the rider ran into a residential neighborhood at 161st Street and Ramona Avenue in Inglewood.The CHP officers were able to track his movements closely even along the railroad tracks and were only seconds behind when he tried to hide at a home.They approached the house with guns drawn and he crawled out from behind some cars that were parked under a carport. He was taken into custody without further incident.