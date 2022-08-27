Motorcyclist in custody after leading police on high-speed chase through Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist led police on a high-speed chase through Orange County Friday night.

It's unclear how it unfolded or what the motorcyclist was wanted for.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the chase alternated between freeways and surface streets.

At one point, the motorcyclist, heading at high speeds through Anaheim, was spotted going in the wrong direction.

He or she was quickly tracked down and was taken into custody near Trask Avenue and Taft Street in Garden Grove.

