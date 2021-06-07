Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chase in San Gabriel Valley

EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist stops for gas mid-pursuit

A motorcyclist wanted for speeding and driving without license plates was taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase across parts of eastern Los Angeles County Monday.

The dangerous pursuit began in the Norwalk area around 11 a.m.

AIR7 HD was over the chase as the motorcyclist topped speeds of 80 mph on the eastbound 10 Freeway in the east San Gabriel Valley area.

The suspect exceeded speeds of 130 mph at one point, according to AIR7 HD's Scott Reiff.

The motorcyclist exited the freeway and cut through the courtyard at The Lakes Mall in West Covina before returning to surface streets.

The chase continued through Norwalk, Hacienda Heights and La Puente, where the suspect rode on a sidewalk before speeding onto a street.

The suspect was seen waving at police helicopters and even stopped at a gas station in east San Gabriel Valley, where he appeared to put gas in his tank before continuing on.

The motorcycle rider pulled into a parking garage near the intersection of Los Robles Avenue and East Green Street in Pasadena, where he was quickly taken into custody.



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwalklos angeles countypolice chasehigh speed chase
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAPD arrests woman with knife at Venice event held by LA Councilman
News conference expected today after arrests in Aiden Leos case
Man grabs necklace off woman's neck during OC robbery
HS senior who wore Mexican flag at graduation gets diploma
Mother mourns Pomona teen slain after alleged torture: 'It's not fair'
Suspect sought in North Hollywood homicide, kidnapping
United requiring new US-based workers get COVID vaccine
Show More
FDA approves first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
Car hit by gunfire on 5 Freeway in Anaheim
SoCal entry wins US tap water prize at tasting contest
Dad swan seen caring for cygnets following mother swan's death
More TOP STORIES News