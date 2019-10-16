Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in West LA, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash involving a box truck in West Los Angeles.The victim was fatally struck around 6:20 a.m. at Pico and Sepulveda boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.AIR7 HD was over the area, where a large police presence had responded to the scene and set up a crime scene tent.Information was not immediately available on the identity or gender of the fatally injured person.The suspect's vehicle, which was last seen traveling eastbound on Pico, was described only as an older-model box truck with faded "Penske'' signage on it.Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 877-LAPD-247.