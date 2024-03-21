Motorcyclist killed in collision with Metro train in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a Metro train in Long Beach, authorities said.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the Long Beach Boulevard and 8th Street grade crossing.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

According to a statement from Metro, a Metro A Line train heading southbound collided with the motorcyclist, though further details weren't immediately released.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the motorcycle trapped under the front end of the train.

"Metro extends its heartfelt condolences to the motorcyclist's family and friends," read the Metro statement. "We are working closely with the Long Beach Police Department as they investigate the cause of this incident. We are committed to ensuring the safety of Metro's customers and the communities we serve, in fact it's our highest priority."

Metro said it's currently operating shuttle buses in the Transit Mall Loop to replace peak-hour services on the A Line.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.