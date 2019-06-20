Motorcyclist collides with truck, struck by another vehicle in fatal crash on 91 Freeway in Anaheim Hills

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim Hills.

The rider collided with a Ford F-250 and was ejected from the motorcycle into an eastbound lane then run over by a passing vehicle near Imperial Highway around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene. It is unclear if the other driver stopped after the crash.

The entire eastbound side of the freeway was shut down for about two and a half hours as authorities investigated and crews worked to clear the scene.

The freeway has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.
