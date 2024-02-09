Friends of El Monte woman missing on Mount Baldy remain hopeful she'll be found

Friends and family of missing hiker Lifei "Ada" Huang remain hopeful the El Monte woman will be found safe on Mount Baldy.

Friends and family of an El Monte woman who went missing during a hike on Mount Baldy during the weekend storm remain hopeful she will be found safe.

Lifei "Ada" Huang, 22, told her friends and family she was going for a hike on the mountain Sunday.

Then the powerful storm rolled in.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Huang's hat and camera bag have been found but her whereabouts remain unknown.

Friend Cherry Li and cousin Ally Zhang last heard from Ada Sunday afternoon. They're still holding on to hope.

"We are doing everything for her," Zhang said. "We never blamed her for doing this. We don't think that she wanted this to happen. We're 100% sure she still is alive."

In the meantime, with the storm leaving behind snow-covered peaks, plenty of hikers were going up the mountain on Thursday. And most said they were still being careful to take precautions, such as wearing appropriate hiking shoes with spikes, dressing warmly and bringing walking poles.

"I wouldn't recommend (this to) anyone who's not not familiar with snow or steep roads," said hiker Victor Lopez. "Just be careful."