Mountain High Resort kicks off its winter season by welcoming skiers, snowboarders on opening day

Mountain High Resort welcomed skiers and snowboarders on its opening day for the winter season.

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Wrightwood's Mountain High Resort is kicking off its winter season on Thursday by welcoming skiers and snowboarders with season passes on opening day.

The resort is scheduled to open to the general public on Friday.

A social media video posted by the ski destination showed workers engaged in last-minute preparations, including man-made snow and opening-day festivities. These include coffee, donuts and a DJ performing for visitors.

Mountain High's opening comes after the openings of Snow Summit and Big Bear Mountain Resort.