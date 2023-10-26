Mountain lion attacks hiker, dog in Solstice Canyon in Malibu

According to authorities, the victim, who wasn't identified, was walking their dog Tuesday when the young mountain lion attacked them both.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Solstice Canyon in Malibu reopened Thursday after a mountain lion attacked a hiker and their dog.

According to authorities, the victim, who wasn't identified, was walking their dog Tuesday when the young mountain lion attacked them both.

The victim tried to intervene and ended up with a scratch and puncture wound on the hand.

"Fortunately the person was only minorly injured & dog was not injured," read a post published on Malibu's Public Safety Department's X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The Solstice Canyon area was closed as a precaution until 8 a.m. Thursday.