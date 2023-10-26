WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mountain lion attacks hiker, dog in Solstice Canyon in Malibu

The hiker tried to intervene and ended up with a scratch and puncture wound on the hand.

KABC logo
Thursday, October 26, 2023 9:34PM
Mountain lion attacks hiker, dog in Solstice Canyon in Malibu
EMBED <>More Videos

According to authorities, the victim, who wasn't identified, was walking their dog Tuesday when the young mountain lion attacked them both.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Solstice Canyon in Malibu reopened Thursday after a mountain lion attacked a hiker and their dog.

According to authorities, the victim, who wasn't identified, was walking their dog Tuesday when the young mountain lion attacked them both.

The victim tried to intervene and ended up with a scratch and puncture wound on the hand.

"Fortunately the person was only minorly injured & dog was not injured," read a post published on Malibu's Public Safety Department's X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The Solstice Canyon area was closed as a precaution until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW