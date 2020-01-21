Pets & Animals

Mountain lion euthanized after attacking 3-year-old in OC park, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion that attacked a 3-year-old boy at a park in Trabuco Canyon was found and euthanized, officials say.

The boy was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Trabuco Canyon and then was rushed to a local hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The attack was reported at 4:17 p.m.

Officials say a family of six was walking in the park when the mountain lion attacked and grabbed the child by the neck. The family's father threw a backpack at the animal and it let the boy go and instead grabbed the bag and jumped into a tree.



Law enforcement responded and found the animal in the tree. Because of what was considered a threat to public safety, the animal was killed.

The child is in stable condition.

During the search, sheriff's department deputies had evacuated the park with assistance from a helicopter.
