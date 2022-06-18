Mountain lion known as P-54 hit and killed by vehicle in Santa Monica Mountains

1/ Not too far from where her mother was hit and killed by a vehicle back in Jan 2018, P-54 became the latest grim statistic for regional mountain lions when she was also struck & killed by a vehicle this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rzngcu2WFJ — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) June 17, 2022

3/ P-54 will be taken to the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab in San Bernardino for a full necropsy. The female adult mountain lion is the 29th mountain lion (and 10th radio collared one) to be killed by a vehicle in our study area since 2002. — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) June 17, 2022

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS (KABC) -- The mountain lion known as P-54 who's been spotted roaming the Santa Monica Mountains was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning, not far from where her mother was killed two years ago, authorities said.According to the National Park Service, biologists were alerted of the collision by the Agoura Animal Shelter around 9:30 a.m.P-54 was killed on Las Virgenes Road between Piuma Road and Mulholland Highway.This is reportedly not far from where her mother was hit and killed by a vehicle in January 2018.Authorities said the mountain lion will be taken to the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab in San Bernardino for a full necropsy.P-54 is the 29th mountain lion - and the 10th radio-collared cat - to be killed by a driver in the area since 2002, the National Park Service said in a tweet.In April, P-54's baby, P-97, was also hit and killed by a car along the southbound lanes of the 405 near the Getty Center.He was 18 months old and had recently dispersed from mom, said officials.