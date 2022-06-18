animal news

Mountain lion known as P-54 hit and killed by vehicle in Santa Monica Mountains

The cat was killed not far from where her mother was fatally struck by a vehicle in January 2018.
EMBED <>More Videos

P-54 mountain lion hit and killed by vehicle in Santa Monica Mountains

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS (KABC) -- The mountain lion known as P-54 who's been spotted roaming the Santa Monica Mountains was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning, not far from where her mother was killed two years ago, authorities said.

According to the National Park Service, biologists were alerted of the collision by the Agoura Animal Shelter around 9:30 a.m.



P-54 was killed on Las Virgenes Road between Piuma Road and Mulholland Highway.

This is reportedly not far from where her mother was hit and killed by a vehicle in January 2018.

Authorities said the mountain lion will be taken to the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab in San Bernardino for a full necropsy.

P-54 is the 29th mountain lion - and the 10th radio-collared cat - to be killed by a driver in the area since 2002, the National Park Service said in a tweet.



In April, P-54's baby, P-97, was also hit and killed by a car along the southbound lanes of the 405 near the Getty Center.

He was 18 months old and had recently dispersed from mom, said officials.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeles countysanta monicamountain lion sightingwild animalsnational park servicesouthern californiaanimal newsanimalanimalssanta monica
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks
104-year-old woman's wish to hold a penguin comes true
Dog rescued after getting his head stuck in dislodged exhaust pipe
Mitchell Elementary School students welcome 2 support dogs to campus
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after 2 killed in Hollywood shooting
Gascón denies reports that DA's office will pay for gunman's funeral
Beach-cleaning robot makes debut at Lake Tahoe
El Monte candlelight vigil for fallen police officers set for Saturday
Business owners uneasy as LA County predicts return of mask rules
Disneyland 'Main Street Electrical Parade' celebrates 50th anniversary
Memorial honoring victims of 2015 San Bernardino attack unveiled
Show More
Wayfarers Chapel receives National Historic Landmark nomination
NoHo Filipino family calls attack caught on video hate crime
Explore Galveston's 'Freedom Walk,' commemorating June 19, 1865
Paul Walker, Jenni Rivera among Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of '23
Video: Teen saves classmate who accidentally drove SUV into water
More TOP STORIES News