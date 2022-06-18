Mountain lion known as P-54 hit and killed by vehicle in Santa Monica Mountains

According to the National Park Service, biologists were alerted of the collision by the Agoura Animal Shelter around 9:30 a.m.
1/ Not too far from where her mother was hit and killed by a vehicle back in Jan 2018, P-54 became the latest grim statistic for regional mountain lions when she was also struck & killed by a vehicle this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rzngcu2WFJ— Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) June 17, 2022
P-54 was killed on Las Virgenes Road between Piuma Road and Mulholland Highway.
This is reportedly not far from where her mother was hit and killed by a vehicle in January 2018.
Authorities said the mountain lion will be taken to the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab in San Bernardino for a full necropsy.
P-54 is the 29th mountain lion - and the 10th radio-collared cat - to be killed by a driver in the area since 2002, the National Park Service said in a tweet.
3/ P-54 will be taken to the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab in San Bernardino for a full necropsy. The female adult mountain lion is the 29th mountain lion (and 10th radio collared one) to be killed by a vehicle in our study area since 2002.— Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) June 17, 2022
In April, P-54's baby, P-97, was also hit and killed by a car along the southbound lanes of the 405 near the Getty Center.
He was 18 months old and had recently dispersed from mom, said officials.