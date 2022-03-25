Video: Mountain lion runs past shocked onlookers outside OC brewery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11677711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mountain lion that caused a big stir at an Irvine shopping plaza is now back in the wild.

IRVINE, Calif. -- New video shows just how close a mountain lion came to startled customers at a shopping center in Irvine.The big cat - which was later caught, sedated and then released back into the wild - is seen prowling the parking lot of a brewery near the Irvine Spectrum.Video shows the two-year-old male mountain lion running past shocked diners on the sidewalk just a few feet away and then dodging through the parking lot with animal control officers close behind.The mountain lion then ran into the open door of a salon. Customers and employees got out quickly and then animal control officers were able to sedate him.He was brought to a local animal hospital for evaluation and found to be fairly healthy.The mountain lion was evaluated, tagged and released back into the wild Thursday.