Video: Mountain lion runs past shocked onlookers outside OC brewery

Video shows mountain lion running past onlookers at SoCal brewery

IRVINE, Calif. -- New video shows just how close a mountain lion came to startled customers at a shopping center in Irvine.

The big cat - which was later caught, sedated and then released back into the wild - is seen prowling the parking lot of a brewery near the Irvine Spectrum.

Video shows the two-year-old male mountain lion running past shocked diners on the sidewalk just a few feet away and then dodging through the parking lot with animal control officers close behind.

VIDEO: Mountain lion released to the wild after causing stir at Irvine shopping plaza
A mountain lion that caused a big stir at an Irvine shopping plaza is now back in the wild.



The mountain lion then ran into the open door of a salon. Customers and employees got out quickly and then animal control officers were able to sedate him.

He was brought to a local animal hospital for evaluation and found to be fairly healthy.

Mountain lion tranquilized after entering Irvine business
A mountain lion was tranquilized after entering a business at a shopping plaza in Irvine.



The mountain lion was evaluated, tagged and released back into the wild Thursday.

