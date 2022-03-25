Video: Mountain lion runs past shocked onlookers outside OC brewery

The big cat - which was later caught, sedated and then released back into the wild - is seen prowling the parking lot of a brewery near the Irvine Spectrum.
Video shows the two-year-old male mountain lion running past shocked diners on the sidewalk just a few feet away and then dodging through the parking lot with animal control officers close behind.
VIDEO: Mountain lion released to the wild after causing stir at Irvine shopping plaza
The mountain lion then ran into the open door of a salon. Customers and employees got out quickly and then animal control officers were able to sedate him.
He was brought to a local animal hospital for evaluation and found to be fairly healthy.
Mountain lion tranquilized after entering Irvine business
The mountain lion was evaluated, tagged and released back into the wild Thursday.