Mountain lion caught on video prowling near homes in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Some residents in Lake Elsinore are on the look out for a mountain lion who was spotted roaming near homes.

Surveillance video captured the big cat prowling along McVicker Canyon Park Road and Gateway Drive on Thursday. The couple who took the footage told Eyewitness News they couldn't believe what they saw.

"I'm looking and I'm like I don't think that's a dog, I think that's a mountain lion. It happened to walk across our front door Ring camera," said Valerie Chapman, who then posted the footage online so others could be aware. "People are usually out in the evenings and afternoons."

There have been no other reported sightings so far, but Kevin Stone said he plans to scale back outings in the evening for the time being.

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife says unless an incident happened, they don't normally hear about sightings.

"Post-dark strolls with my son on the bicycle have been delayed by the rain, but now it'll be delayed a little bit longer. We're a little concerned about this," he said.

