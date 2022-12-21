Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted roaming Westlake Village neighborhood

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion was caught on surveillance video prowling through a Westlake Village neighborhood.

Diane Malgieri says when she saw the video she was scared and amazed.

The mountain lion roamed around the Malgieris' Westlake Village home and neighborhood a couple of days ago. They're speaking out to let people know the big cat is in their neighborhood.

"I was stunned. I literally watched it three times before I realized 'Wow, that's not a bobcat. That's a mountain lion.' And it was exciting," Rob Malgieri said. "I was excited. No fear."

The Malgieris don't want to scare their neighbors.

Off camera, a neighbor said they saw the same mountain lion with the dark tip on its tail about an hour after the Malgieris saw it.

Diane and Rob, like many of their neighbors, have dogs. They'd like their neighbors to now take precautions when they walk their dogs.

Rob says he's not expecting to see it again, but he would love it if he did.

"The advice to the neighbors is, obviously, you don't let the dogs out alone," he said.

With the recent death of P-22, Southern Californias are well aware that in these mountain and hill areas, all kinds of wild cats are roaming around.

The one caught by the Malgieris' surveillance cameras doesn't have a collar. It does, however, have the neighbors' attention.

Diane said she texted her neighbors so they can protect their pets.