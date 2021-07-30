Corona movie theater shooting: 20-year-old suspect to make first court appearance Friday

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 20-year-old man accused of randomly shooting two people, leaving an 18-year-old dead, inside a Corona movie theater is set to make his first appearance on Friday.

Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas, 19, were at a showing of "The Forever Purge" at the theater on Monday when they were shot, police said. The teens are friends and went to watch the movie together, investigators. Theater staff found them with gunshot wounds after the movie.

Goodrich died at the scene, and Barajas, a well-known TikTok user, remained on life support at a hospital on Friday.

Joseph Jimenez was arrested at his home in El Cerrito Tuesday. He was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery, and is being held on $2 million bail. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

After a shooting at a Corona movie theater that left a woman dead and a well-known TikTok user on life support, police searched the suspect's home and found a firearm and a wallet belonging to one of the victims.



When searching Jimenez's home, police found a firearm that "matched the caliber of the weapon used in the murder" and a wallet belonging to one of the victims, authorities said.

Investigators have said it appears the deadly shooting was unprovoked, and there was no indication he knew the victims.

A number of vigils for the victims were scheduled to be held -- two on Friday at Mater Dei High School in Orange County and New Beginnings Community Church in Norco, and another on Saturday at the theater where the shooting took place.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for Goodrich and Barajas.

