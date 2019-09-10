PCH shut down for hours in Pacific Palisades after multi-vehicle crash injures 1

All lanes are now OPEN on PCH at Chautauqua Blvd. Drive safely! https://t.co/h8Fh90Dkz5 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 10, 2019

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades were shut down for hours Tuesday morning after one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Chautauqua Boulevard where it appeared an SUV, two sedans and a box truck had collided.Caltrans initially tweeted that the crash "involved a fatality." A Los Angeles Police Department later said no one was killed in the incident.Both directions were blocked off, with northbound traffic being diverted to the shoulder.All lanes were reopened in both directions by 12:48 p.m., according to Caltrans.It is unclear what led to the crash.