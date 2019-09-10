PCH shut down for hours in Pacific Palisades after multi-vehicle crash injures 1

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Chautauqua Boulevard where it appeared an SUV, two sedans and a box truck had collided.
Caltrans initially tweeted that the crash "involved a fatality." A Los Angeles Police Department later said no one was killed in the incident.
All lanes are now OPEN on PCH at Chautauqua Blvd. Drive safely! https://t.co/h8Fh90Dkz5— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 10, 2019
Both directions were blocked off, with northbound traffic being diverted to the shoulder.
All lanes were reopened in both directions by 12:48 p.m., according to Caltrans.
It is unclear what led to the crash.