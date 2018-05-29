Multiple suspects sought in Beverly Hills store burglaries

Police are searching for a gang of thieves behind two smash-and-grab robberies in Beverly Hills on Tuesday morning.The four to six suspects reportedly involved in the heists targeted the Saint Laurent and Zadig & Voltaire stores on Rodeo Drive around 3:52 a.m. Tuesday.Authorities received a report about a commercial burglary in progress in the 400 block of North Rodeo Drive and headed to the scene. Surveillance video shows four vehicles driving and stopping alongside a curb and then multiple suspects getting into those cars.In about 90 seconds, authorities said the suspects attempted to gain access to one of the businesses by smashing a window, but could not get in. The suspects did gain access to another store with the same tactic and removed several pieces of merchandise from the store and loaded it into the cars. The suspects then fled the scene.When authorities arrived, they searched for vehicles and one suspect's car was found in the area of North Santa Monica and Westwood boulevards. Authorities tried to stop the vehicle, but a chase ensued.Police chased them to an apartment complex near Rodeo Road and Cloverdale Avenue, but the four to six men escaped after ditching their getaway vehicle, authorities said.Officers were able to recover some of the stolen merchandise.The other suspect vehicles are described as a gray or silver BMW two-door sedan, gray or silver BMW X5 SUV and black Honda four-door Civic. All of the vehicles, including the one impounded, had paper plates.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2158.