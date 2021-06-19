WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- City leaders in West Hollywood have unveiled a dynamic and colorful pride mural celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, with a special focus on queer trans, Black, Indigenous and people of color.
The multicolored art piece flows across the former Hamburger Haven location at the corner of Robertson Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd., and was designed by local artist Lauren YS.
The work was commissioned by The Human Rights Campaign to announce the second year of "Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ Business Preservation Initiative."
The initiative supports, uplifts and preserves businesses that serve the LGBTQ+ community, with a focus on LGBTQ+ people of color, women and the transgender community.
'Queer to Stay' mural in West Hollywood transforms shuttered Hamburger Haven
The installation draws attention The Human Rights Campaign's LGBTQ+ business initiative
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News