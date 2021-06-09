Murder, kidnapping suspect arrested after shooting in North Hollywood; kidnap victim found alive

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who had been sought in the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend and the fatal shooting of a man in North Hollywood was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Hemet, and the kidnapping victim was found "battered and bruised but alive," authorities announced.Shane Rayment, 37, was taken into custody without incident during a felony traffic stop by Hemet police officers, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a Wednesday statement.LAPD personnel responded to interview Rayment and escort the victim, Jenny Downes, back home. Her injuries were not life-threatening and she "agreed to seek medical attention on her own should the need arise at a future date," police said.A second man, a resident of Perris, was also in the vehicle during the traffic stop, according to the LAPD. Investigators determined he "had no involvement in the murder-kidnapping" and he was released from custody.The fatal shooting occurred at 2:26 p.m. Sunday in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street, according to Los Angeles police.Authorities identified the shooting victim as Roberto Fletes, 42, of North Hollywood. Police said he died at a hospital.Police say Downes and the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Shane Winfield Rayment were in an argument near the intersection and Hatteras Street and Tujunga Avenue.Fletes tried to intervene and was shot by Rayment, according to police. The alleged gunman then forced his ex-girlfriend into a truck and fled the scene.