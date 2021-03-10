Murder suspect at large after being mistakenly released from downtown LA jail

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A murder suspect was erroneously released from jail in downtown Los Angeles, prompting a massive search from multiple law enforcement agencies Tuesday.The search for Steven Manzo, 23, prompted authorities to set up a large perimeter that temporarily shut down a stretch of the 101 Freeway and nearby surface streets.Long Beach police said in a statement they were notified by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office the suspect had been released after criminal charges were filed."Upon further review, it was determined he should not have been released," Long Beach police stated. "We contacted LASD to assist with his apprehension. LASD set up a containment perimeter, but they were not able to take him into custody."Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the LAPD, L.A. County Sheriff's Department and Long Beach police, are involved in the manhunt.As of Tuesday evening, Manzo was still on the loose.