Police searching for murder suspect who took off after leading officers on chase in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A large-scale investigation is underway as police search for a murder suspect in North Hollywood.

Officers are searching the area of Agnes Avenue and Sylvan Street for the suspect who fled on foot into a neighborhood after leading officers on a pursuit.

Meanwhile, Laurel Canyon Boulevard is shut down in both directions.

Anyone in the area is being asked to stay indoors as officers continue their investigation.

This is a breaking news report. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
