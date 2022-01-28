Police searching for murder suspect who took off after leading officers on chase in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A large-scale investigation is underway as police search for a murder suspect in North Hollywood.
Officers are searching the area of Agnes Avenue and Sylvan Street for the suspect who fled on foot into a neighborhood after leading officers on a pursuit.
Meanwhile, Laurel Canyon Boulevard is shut down in both directions.
Anyone in the area is being asked to stay indoors as officers continue their investigation.
This is a breaking news report. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
