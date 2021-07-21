Texas woman charged with murder because of husband's dying words to police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10847371" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Domestic violence has a devastating impact and often tears families apart, but a unique new solution aims to keep local families together.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- A Texas woman was arrested Tuesday because of her husband's final words before he died.Jacqueline Thomas, 43, is charged with murder in the death of her husband, 42-year-old Eugene Liger.Missouri City police responded to a shooting call on Americana Drive in the Lexington Square neighborhood before 3 a.m. Tuesday.Upon arrival, Thomas reportedly told investigators she accidentally shot her husband.However, investigators say Liger's dying words to detectives convinced them that the shooting was no accident.Liger was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say a 5-month-old child was present at the time of the shooting but was not injured.