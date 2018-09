A devastated Murrieta family is looking for help finding their beloved dog, stolen from their home while they spent their Sunday at Disneyland.Security footage shows a man approach the family's home in the afternoon.Minutes later, he's seen leaving the home with Smurfy, their year-old French bulldog.The homeowner says her kids are completely heartbroken.Smurfy has a small gash on her neck due to a recent injury.If you recognize the dog or the suspect, call police.