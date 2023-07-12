Fundraiser launched for 5 children whose mother and father were killed in Murrieta plane crash

Loved ones have launched a fundraiser for the five children whose mother and father were among the six victims killed in a Murrieta plane crash.

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Loved ones have launched a fundraiser for the five children whose mother and father were among the six people killed in a Murrieta plane crash.

Manuel and Abigail Regalado were among the victims who died when the Cessna C550 business jet crashed Saturday morning near the landing approach at French Valley Airport and burst into flames.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, all of the money raised will go directly to Abigail Regalado's sister, who will take full custody of the children. The children range in age from 1 to 14.

Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner Chad Bianco identified those who died as Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach; Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes; Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula; Ibrahem Razick, 46, of Temecula; Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, of Murrieta; and Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, of Temecula.

The crash occurred during the second of two landing attempts in fog just before dawn, authorities said. The jet, which can seat up to 13 people, crashed about 500 feet short of the intended runway, said Elliott Simpson, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board. Simpson said fire consumed most of the plane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.