Murrieta Valley Unified School District will notify parents if their child identifies as transgender

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Murrieta Valley school board approved a controversial policy to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender.

In a 3-2 vote Thursday night, the board voted to adopt the policy. Dozens of people spoke at the board meeting.

In a statement, the board's student trustee urged other trustees to vote against the policy. Before the vote, some of the trustees expressed their opinions.

"I do think that passing it sends a strong signal to the community that we stand with parental rights," said trustee Nicolas Pardue.

"On that note, I would say that passing this board policy sends a clear message to our students that they are not safe in our schools," trustee Linda Lunn countered.

Trustee Julie Vandergrift disagreed, saying she believes the policy shows that "we care enough about our students to involve their parents in a life-changing decision."

As a result of the vote, the Murrieta Valley Unified School District will follow Chino Valley in implementing the controversial policy. The state attorney general's office is investigating the Chino Valley school board for recently adopting a similar policy.