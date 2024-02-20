Rise Diversity Project pairs students in underserved communities with professional musicians

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Musicians at Play Foundation's Rise Diversity Project returned to the stage this weekend.

The project serves as an opportunity for young musicians hoping to work in the television and film industry. The goal is to expose students in underserved communities to opportunities they may not know are available to them.

Each year, young musicians are paired with mentors who work as professional studio musicians.

"I think it's really important as a Black musician that I have those interactions with other Black musicians. A lot of the times, I find myself to be the only Black musician in a room full of 70 people and so it's really special to be able to create music with people who look like me, especially in an industry where that's usually gate kept," said Ivory Stephenson, a student at the University of Arizona.

This year, students performed selections from The Mandalorian and Black Panther.

The program is offered tuition-free to marginalized youth, their teachers and the specific communities they live in, according to the nonprofit organization's website.

To learn more about this project, go to musiciansatplay.org.