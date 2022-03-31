Officials gathered in March to break ground on My Angel apartments project in North Hills

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New, permanent housing for veterans and people experiencing homelessness is coming to North Hills.Officials gathered toward the end of March to officially break ground on the My Angel apartments project."The owner for 60 years of Angel Appliances donated this property to LA Family Housing to build permanent homes for veterans who have experienced homelessness," said LA Family Housing President Stephanie Klasky-Gamer.The owner of Angel Appliances is Hal Kassner. The army veteran says the name My Angel was not named after his store. Instead, it is a dedication to his wife of 70 years, Sue."You are the first and only, truly my angel that I ever had. I want you to know that without you, I could not have done it," said KassnerKassner officially closed Angel Appliances in 2016 and the land sat vacant for years. He said he always wanted the land to be used to house veterans. And now, what was once an appliance store, will be transformed into a 54-unit apartment complex."I think folks experiencing homelessness have a variety of backgrounds and many reasons as to why they ended up on the streets and we need to do our very best to support them," said Los Angeles City Council President Nury MartinezThe new housing project will provide Angelenos with permanent housing and a range of supportive services that will help them regain stability."We look forward to celebrating in about a year and a half and cutting a ribbon to welcome our veterans home," said Klasky-Gamer.Follow Amanda on social media: