funny video

Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Reporter's mom crashes his live shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No matter how old you get, your mom will always be your biggest fan - and that's definitely true for this journalist.

WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.

"That's my mom, hold on," he deadpans to his photographer.

"Hi, baby!" his mom Sandi yells and waves out the window as she pulls into view of his live shot.

The two have a brief exchange, with an exasperated Harris telling her "I'm out here trying to work right now!"

Undeterred, she blows him a kiss before pulling away.

Harris posted video of his mom's little visit on social media, writing "Typical Sandi."

The video has gone viral, getting more than 500,000 views on his Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingohiomotherhoodfunny videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNNY VIDEO
Meet the Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!
Distraught girl thinks mom's passport proves she's an alien
NYPD officers attempt Louisiana pronunciations during Ida recovery
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
TOP STORIES
5 Fwy reopens through Grapevine after hourslong closure
2 educators in Rialto failed to report sex assaults on campus, DA says
Man accused of following family cleared of wrongdoing by authorities
LA County prosecutors vote overwhelmingly in support of Gascón recall
Group calls for OC DA to resign over alleged racist remarks
Big Bear bald eagle protects eggs in nest amid snow storm
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
Show More
Winter storm blanketing Southern California mountains with snow
Our America: New Frontier of Voting Rights
Sen. Padilla kicks off official 2022 campaign run
Homeless count enters 2nd day in LA County amid volunteer shortage
Veterans worry polluted California military base made them ill
More TOP STORIES News