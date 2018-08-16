ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) --Residents of several Orange County cities have reported smelling an unusual odor in the area on Thursday night.
A chemical stench similar to paint thinner or butane is permeating Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Irvine, according to fire departments in some of those cities.
We have received many reports of a strong odor traveling through the city. The smell has traveled throughout many OC cities. We have made notifications to the proper authorities for follow up. At this time we do not know where the odor is originating from.— Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) August 17, 2018
Regarding the chemical smell, you could also report to AQMD at 1-800-288-7664. If you begin to experience any abnormal symptoms, please call 911 to report a medical emergency.— Costa Mesa FD (@CMFD_PIO) August 17, 2018
The source of the odor remains unknown.
Authorities are urging anyone who experiences abnormal systems as a result of the odor to call 911.