Where can you find free N95 masks? CVS, Walgreens receiving shipments as early as Thursday

The program is part of the Biden administration's effort to distribute 400 million free N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile via pharmacies and community health centers. The program is expected to be fully up and running by early February. The masks are arriving at their destinations with accompanying flyers and signage from the US Department of Health and Human Services, which paid for the masks.
Here's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centers
Here's what you need to know about getting a free N95 mask through this program:
The masks will be available at a number of local pharmacies and community health centers. Participating pharmacies include CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid.
CVS says they expect nearly 9,800 locations will start receiving shipments of masks as soon as Thursday, but not all stores may get them at the same time. CVS pharmacies inside Target stores will be included in the disbursement.
The pharmacy chain will limit the N95 masks to three per customer while supplies last.
Walgreens will begin providing the masks beginning Friday, Jan. 28. It's unclear how many locations across Southern California will be participating in the free mask distribution.
Meanwhile, Rite-Aid expects to begin receiving masks starting this week, with all stores receiving them by early February, according to a spokesperson. The chain will also be limiting each customer to three masks each.
