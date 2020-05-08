Coronavirus California

Against state orders, Orange County hair and nail spa owner says she's keeping doors open

The owner is due in court in July after getting a citation from Seal Beach Police Department.
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Against state orders, a Seal Beach hair and nail spa owner says she is keeping her doors open.

"I feel like I have the right to open the business whenever I want to," said SueAnne Nguyen.

Nguyen says she sees clients by appointment, one at a time, giving them masks and keeping them healthy -- mostly seniors in need of help with hair and nail grooming.

"A lot of them don't have anybody to look after them, and because they depended on me, I need to be here and I need to help them. That's just something that my heart is telling me is okay to do so."

But code enforcement officers with the City of Seal Beach asked her in person and through a notice to close her doors immediately because her business does not classify as essential.

Nguyen is due in court at the start of July after getting a citation from Seal Beach Police.

Meanwhile, leaders in the nails industry in Orange County are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to show scientific evidence backing his remarks about the start of community spread in California at a nail salon.

Still, he's urging nails salon entrepreneurs to wait for the state to give the green light to re-open.

"I could wait to stage three but I will continue to come as long as they need me," she said.

The salon owner tells ABC7 at this time she will continue providing services to her current clients with medical conditions. A sign in front of the salon informs the public of that. She also says she will not be taking any new customers at this time.

