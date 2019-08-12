Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Ladera Heights home

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of one SoCal neighborhood had quite the startling sight.
Police and firefighters escorted a man off the roof of a home who was naked except for a towel.
Police say the man had been trying to burglarize a Culver City condo - while naked - and was spotted by a neighbor, who called authorities.
The suspect fled and tried hiding inside a chimney at a house nearby in Ladera Heights - and became stuck.
Police and firefighters pulled him out and got him a towel as they escorted him off the roof.
He was arrested without incident.
