Residents of East Hollywood apartment complex say naked man has been terrorizing building

EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A naked man has been terrorizing an apartment complex in East Hollywood, according to residents, and they're hoping something will be done before it's too late.

Residents who spoke with Eyewitness News say the man has been spotted walking around the complex on Serrano Avenue with a knife. They say he's also tried to break into their apartments.

"This naked person is roaming around our building with a weapon and not knowing what he could do to us," said a resident, who wished to remain anonymous. "We need this to stop because it's terrorizing our whole building."

Others said they've been forced to carry pepper spray and Tasers when walking around the complex.

Residents said the trouble began after a tenant was taken in for a psychiatric hold after allegedly threatening to blow up the building and kill all her neighbors.

The naked man began breaking into the complex looking for that woman, according to residents.

"She is the root of the problem and needs to be evicted as soon as possible," said a tenant.

Video obtained by ABC7 shows the man walking around the complex, completely naked. In other images, the man is seen attempting to gain access to an apartment through a window.

Residents said management has changed the locks and code for the gate, but fear that will do little to stop the man.

A notice was posted on residents' doors saying management was doing all they could within the parameters of the law.

"We need action," said a tenant. "We need those people to be evicted and need the LAPD to find and catch this man before he does anything else."

Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact police.