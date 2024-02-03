NASCAR reschedules doubleheader at the Coliseum to tonight due to incoming storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Due to the forecast of heavy rain this weekend, NASCAR announced that its doubleheader originally scheduled for Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will happen Saturday night.

The NASCAR Cup Series' Busch Light Clash will now run at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the NASCAR Mexico Series' King Taco LA Batalla en El Coliseo.

Leading up the event, there had been much uncertainty surrounding the weather and whether conditions would hamper the races.

On Saturday, NASACAR said in a statement: "Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night. Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for tonight's event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors, and staff. We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety."

Admission will remain free with limited fan services available.