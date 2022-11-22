Natalia Bryant files for restraining order in LA County against alleged stalker

Natalia Bryant arrives at the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia filed for a restraining order request in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming that a 32-year-old man with a criminal history has been stalking her since she was a minor.

Dwayne Kemp of Sun Valley is accused of attempting to contact Bryant, 19, to "express his unrequited love for her."

"Respondent began his unilateral communications with Ms. Bryant over social media back in 2020, while Ms. Bryant was still a minor and Respondent was approximately 30 years old," a court document obtained by Eyewitness News said. "According to Ms. Bryant, Respondent's amorous advances have not been well-received and she has not interacted with Respondent."

The document claims the alleged stalker has escalated his actions from harassment on social media to attempts of contacting Bryant at her school and where she lives.

"Ms. Bryant, her family, and law enforcement are afraid and concerned for her safety," the document said.

The court document says Kemp sent a direct message on social media to Bryant in July 2021 that indicated he hoped "that he and Ms. Bryant can have a Kobe-like child together."

The court document details other messages of similar nature allegedly sent by Kemp, including an Oct. 22 message that states: "I Love You And I'm Sorry. Can We Talk And Makeup So We Can Be Friends Again..?"

