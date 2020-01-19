Society

NAMM 2020 takes over Anaheim Convention Center after giving to local music programs

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The National Association of Music Merchants show, or NAMM 2020, is in town and doing a lot for the future of music through education.

NAMM is a chance to network for the these siblings and their band Liliac.

"We're a family rock band so it's like our passion and music so we come here, we learn, we listen to sound and it's very energetic and entertaining to us," Abigail Cristea said.

"To see all the instruments and products for music, it's just really fun to try it all out," Justin Cristea said.

Other children who got a chance to give music a go thanks to this event were students with the Anaheim School District.

NAMM, the largest event of the year for the Anaheim Convention Center, starts with a day of service. This year, Horace Mann Elementary School got $10,000 toward its music program.

Ohana Ukulele artist, Lotus Cole knows the importance of musical education.

"I think it's important for music to just exercise your brain in general," Cole said.

Working those muscles, Cole has quite a following on Instagram doing what she loves at NAMM she came face to face with one of her idols.

NAMM goes until the Jan. 19. More than 115,000 people are expected to attend.
