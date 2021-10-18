Pets & Animals

National Park Service captures its 99th study mountain lion in Santa Monica Mountains

Mountain lion P-99 caught in Santa Monica Mountains

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The National Park Service has captured its 99th study mountain lion in the Santa Monica Mountains.

P-99, a female cat estimated to be 2-3 years old, was found in the western portion of the mountain range, officials said in an Instagram post Sunday. She weighed 75 pounds at the time of capture.

A full work-up was performed on the large feline that included collecting biological samples, attaching an ear tag, conducting a physical exam and fitting a GPS radio-collar on her.

The National Park Service is currently tracking 13 mountain lions with GPS collars in the region. Since 2002, experts have been studying mountain lions that live in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to "determine how they survive in a fragmented and urbanized environment."

"Mountain lions need sufficient prey and habitat to survive, and we estimate that the Santa Monica Mountains (south of the 101 and west of the 405) can supportaround10-15 mountain lions," the service's post read.

