entertainment

Neil Young wants his music scrubbed from Spotify because of 'vaccine misinformation' on the platform

EMBED <>More Videos

Neil Young wants his music off Spotify due to 'vaccine misinformation'

Neil Young, an outspoken advocate for COVID-19 safety and prevention, doesn't want his music to share a home with vaccine misinformation.

In a now-deleted post on his website, Young asked his managers and record label to remove his music from Spotify because he said the music and podcast platform is "spreading fake information about vaccines -- potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread by them." Rolling Stone originally reported the text of the deleted post.

"I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform," the 76-year-old said in Monday's post, according to Rolling Stone. "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

"Rogan" refers to Joe Rogan, the exceedingly controversial podcast host who has made frequent false and inaccurate claims surrounding vaccines and COVID-19. Earlier this month, a group of more than 250 scientists, doctors, and nurses penned an open letter to Spotify condemning the streamer for platforming Rogan and calling on Spotify to warn its listeners about misinformation.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" was Spotify's most popular podcast globally in 2021, according to Variety. It became a Spotify exclusive in 2020, when Rogan signed a multi-year exclusive licensing deal with the streaming service, thought to be worth more than $100 million, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

CNN has reached out to Young's manager, his publicist at Warner Records and Spotify for comment.

Frank Gironda, Young's manager, did confirm to the Daily Beast that the two had discussed Young's concerns and were "trying to figure this out right now." He said, too, that Young was "very upset about this disinformation."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentneil youngentertainmentcovid 19 vaccinespotifycoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19
ENTERTAINMENT
Bad Bunny announces stadium tour stop at SoFi Stadium
Growing the American dream in new ABC drama 'Promised Land'
New Tupac Shakur exhibit in DTLA sheds new light on rapper's life
French fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at 73
TOP STORIES
Tioni Theus: $60K reward under consideration in teen killing
Elton John, who just performed in Houston, tests positive for COVID-19
UCSF neurologist study reveals connections to COVID brain fog
Expert explains why COVID can cause fertility issues in men
Ontario fatal shooting suspect arrested in North Hollywood after chase
Extra cash for low-income mothers may influence baby brains
Dramatic video shows LAPD sergeant save baby from choking
Show More
Biden caught on hot mic calling Fox News reporter a vulgarity
Jan. 6 committee shifts focus to Chapman University computer servers
Service dog dies after being attacked by 2 pit bulls in Koreatown
Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds expected late Tuesday
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
More TOP STORIES News