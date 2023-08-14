Nestlé recalls some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to wood chips

NEW YORK -- Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of some Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

The announcement on Thursday applied to two batches of the "break and bake" bar products that were produced in April, the company said. A "small number" of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about the wood fragments, the company said. Although no illnesses or injuries have been reported, Nestlé issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

The company said consumers who purchased the dough bars with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should return the product for a replacement or refund.

"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address," Nestlé USA said.

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

Last October, Nestlé issued a voluntary recall for its refrigerated, ready-to-bake Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling because of the "potential presence of white plastic pieces."

