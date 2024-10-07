Lyle and Erik Menendez are speaking from behind bars as the Los Angeles district attorney says he'll review new evidence.

New audio released of Menendez brothers behind bars as DA says he'll review new evidence

The Menendez brothers were sentenced to life without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents. The L.A. District Attorney is now reviewing new evidence in the case.

The Menendez brothers were sentenced to life without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents. The L.A. District Attorney is now reviewing new evidence in the case.

The Menendez brothers were sentenced to life without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents. The L.A. District Attorney is now reviewing new evidence in the case.

The Menendez brothers were sentenced to life without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents. The L.A. District Attorney is now reviewing new evidence in the case.

LOS ANGELES -- Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were sentenced for killing their parents in 1989, are speaking from behind bars as the Los Angeles district attorney says he'll review new evidence.

"I remember when the verdict came down, it was first degree," Lyle recalls. "It was so daunting that I was in shock."

For the first time in 30 years, the Menendez brothers are speaking out amid renewed interest in the infamous murder case that captured the world's attention.

"I went to the only person that had ever helped me, that had ever protected me, and then, ultimately this happened," Erik said. "He was arrested because of me. I wanted to die. In a way, I did not protect Lyle."

The audio tapes are part of "The Menendez Brothers," a new Netflix documentary.

The siblings shot and killed their parents in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. They opened up about what they said on the witness stand in the historic televised trial and Erik's reaction to his brother's testimony.

"I remember when he apologized on the stand for molesting me. He had never said he was sorry," Erik said.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian advocates for release of Menendez brothers

The trial is making headlines again three decades later as Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office evaluates new alleged evidence and public calls for re-sentencing.

"We're not saying that there was anything wrong with the original trial. We have been given evidence," Gascón said.

Famed defense attorney Mark Geragos claims Erik sent his cousin a letter detailing the abuse nine months prior to the murders.

Geragos also says a member of the popular 80s boy band Menudo, Roy Rossello, says he too was molested by the Menendez father in the family home.

It adds to a growing call for the alleged abuse the boys suffered at the hands of their own father to be re-evaluated.

They claim it went on for years and that they feared for their own lives.

"It was a culture of silence and that culture of silence existed up until the 90s, and I think finally got broken in the 2000s," Erik said.

Prosecutors maintain the brutal murders were motivated by money. The next hearing is November 26 and the DA says the final decision will be his.